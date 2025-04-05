The Docks in Schedule 1: How to unlock and use

In Schedule 1, success is all about expansion, and The Docks is one of the biggest steps you can take toward building a true drug empire. This isn't just another property, it’s a game-changing upgrade that opens the door to massive production, streamlined operations, and long-term dominance. Whether you're tired of working out of cramped starter zones or looking to scale up into full-on kingpin territory, The Docks is where your empire becomes an industry.

But this location doesn’t come easy or cheap. So, here’s a full breakdown of how to unlock The Docks, why it’s such a key property, and how to make the most of it once it’s yours.

How to unlock the Docks in Schedule 1

With more space than pretty much any other property, you’ll finally have the room to properly scale your operation. Whether it’s growing, processing, or packaging, The Docks gives you the space and flexibility to go big.

A snap of the Dock warehouse in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

But before you can start turning The Docks into your criminal HQ, you’ll need to unlock it, and that doesn’t happen overnight. You’ll need to put in some work first. Here’s what that looks like:

Grind XP by selling product, upgrading operations, and completing objectives.

Level up your character until the fourth region unlocks (this is when The Docks becomes available).

Once unlocked, head to Ray’s Realty to buy properties.

You can find Ray’s Realty by taking a right after Hyland Auto, then a left near the Post Office.

The Docks costs $50,000, so save up!

Once you’ve got the cash and the region is unlocked, you’ll be able to purchase The Docks and move in. Compared to your starter properties like the Sweatshop, this place is a mansion.

It has two full floors, loads of open space to lay out all your stations, and even a private room you can turn into an office or stash zone. The extra space makes your workflow way smoother — you can set up dedicated rooms for growing, processing, and packaging instead of cramming everything together.

Using the Docks in Schedule 1

The location also has a big perk: it’s near the Warehouse, which becomes super useful later in the game. After 6 PM, the Warehouse gets three vendors that sell weapons, ingredients, and even workers to help automate your setup. That proximity means you can get what you need without constantly skating across town.

The Docks is the ideal base of operations once you're ready to expand. It’s a bit of a grind to get there, and it’ll definitely burn a hole in your in-game wallet, but the benefits are well worth it. If you’re looking to scale up and run a clean, efficient empire in Schedule 1, this is where it all starts coming together.

