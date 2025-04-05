Knowing how to make your farm automatic in Schedule 1 will allow you to expand your drug empire and accumulate immense wealth. While automation is not feasible in the early stages of creating and managing your drug lab, it is most definitely a profitable venture during the later stages of growing your drug business in Schedule 1.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can make your farm automatic in Schedule 1.
How to make your farm automatic in Schedule 1
You must take certain measures if you want to make your farm automatic in Schedule 1. Automation relies entirely on hiring outside help. Essentially, you will hire external help to fill out the different roles you've fulfilled all this time by yourself.
Without further ado, here's a detailed guide to help you make your farm automatic in Schedule 1:
Hiring help
First and foremost, you have to get some workers in your production area. To do that, visit Manny in Warehouse. You can approach him and hire a few employees. Depending on your accommodation, you can hire 5 to 10 workers.
Once hired, bring them to your accomodation and assign them beds using the Management Clipboard. Ensure the briefcase has enough money to sustain their daily wage. Upon following these steps, you will have succesfully hired workers to help automate your farm in the game.
Now, let's focus on the different roles you can assign them.
Cleaners
Cleaners are responsible for keeping the place spick and span. Manufacturing drugs leads to a lot of mess in the workplace, and the best way to mitigate that is to assign a cleaner or two. Their wage is $100 per day.
Handlers
To ensure that your products are ready for delivery and sale, you must assign a handler or two. Handlers are responsible for all output-related duties, starting from packing up products to their delivery in the best state possible. For best results, you should have multiple handlers working for you. Their wage is $200 per day. They're a crucial addition when it comes to making your farm automatic in Schedule 1.
Botanists
Alongside handlers, another key addition to automate your farm in Schedule 1 would be to assign a few Botanists. They will take over the entire plant-care process, which is tedious and slow. They will sow your seeds, care for the plants, and ensure you get a proper harvest. Use your Managerial Clipboard to assign them a specific location to store the deliverables. This will streamline the process, allowing handlers easy access to the product for quick delivery. Like handlers, botanists also charge $200 per day.
Chemists
The final piece of the entire automation puzzle is chemists. The ones you assign will be responsible for making unique strains and taking care of your extremely delicate production operation. You must use your Managerial Clipboard to assign them to either of the following stations: Chemistry Stations, Mixing Stations, Cauldrons, and Lab Ovens. Chemists charge $300 per day. Though a steep price, using them will ensure you have finished product ready for delivery at all times.
Upon assigning the designated number of hired help to these roles, you will have succesfully started the process of automation in your drug farm. Your only job would be to ensure they're supplied with all the raw materials, including soil, fertilizer, seeds, or any other ingredient as needed to craft your desired strain.
