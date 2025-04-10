Where is the Canal stash in Schedule 1?

Once you wrap up the prologue in Schedule 1 and step into the gritty streets of Hyland Point, things get real fast. You’ve got zero cash, no supplies, and a long road ahead if you want to make it in the weed biz. Luckily, Uncle Nelson, your mysterious but well-meaning guide, has left behind a few stashes to help you get started.

So if you’re stuck wandering the streets, wondering where that last bit of cash is hiding, here’s how to track down the Canal stash without wasting your time.

How to locate the Canal stash in Schedule 1

Your journey to the Canal stash starts at a familiar landmark — the Town Hall fountain. If you’re facing the building, you’ll notice an open area with roads leading out in several directions. Look around until you spot a sign for Gas Mart. That’s your landmark. Now proceed with the following steps:

Begin running in the direction of the Gas Mart sign.

As you move forward, you’ll pass by a car dealership on your right side.

Your first clue to tracking down the Canal stash is the Gas Mart sign (Image via TVGS)

If you see that, you’re definitely going the right way.

Keep your eyes peeled for the canal entrance just beyond it.

After passing the dealership, you’ll reach a street that dips slightly downward, revealing a canal running through the town.

This is where the stash is hidden.

You will need to jump down into the canal.

Don’t worry, there’s no fall damage or penalty for getting your feet wet.

Once you’re in the water, turn around and face the direction you originally came from (toward the Town Hall).

You should see a large sewer drain built into the wall, and right nearby is a subtle, but very important, visual cue — a white “X” painted above a small spot in the wall. That “X” marks the stash.

Walk up to it and interact, and you’ve just found the Canal stash, worth a solid $80. That $80 might not sound like a fortune, but combined with the $125 from the fountain stash and $170 from the supermarket stash, it totals $375, exactly the amount you need to get your first growing setup off the ground.

