20 most unique and stylish names for PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite has garnered a huge global player base, emerging as one of the most played games of its genre. This toned-down version of PUBG Mobile was released over two years ago to serve the needs of players with low-end devices.

The majority of players in PUBG Mobile Lite usually prefer to use unique in-game names (IGNs) to differentiate themselves from other users. Due to this, they seek ways to get stylish names in various fonts containing special symbols. Below is a list of such names.

Stylish names for PUBG Mobile Lite

Here’s a list of 20 names that gamers can incorporate in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1) In3ane

2) IĆE

3) GØĐ

4) CФLD

5) ɮanɖɨt

6) ParaNOIA

7) TruTH

8) 乇匚卄o

9) ŞPAĆ3

10) pHØeNîx

11) 彡Noo乃彡

12) JØKÊR

13) IтeяиaL

14) ＴＯXＩC

15) FЯIGHt

16) ×Burn×

17) D⋆A⋆W⋆N

18) 《1ṄV1Ṡ1ɮŁe》

19) ƒaïNt

20) FIЯ3

Users can further customize these names as per their preference as well. Since regular keyboards do not feature symbols or fonts, players will have to use websites like fancytexttool.com or fancytextguru.com.

Steps to changing the name in PUBG Mobile Lite

To change their name in PUBG Mobile Lite, players must have a rename card (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

To change their names, it is compulsory for players to have a rename card. They can purchase it from the in-game shop for a price of 100 BC, which is the game’s premium currency.

Step 1: After opening PUBG Mobile Lite, players must head over to the inventory option.

Step 2: Next, they should shift to the last section of the inventory. Upon doing so, gamers must tap on the rename card.

Step 3: Players must tap the 'Use' button. A pop-up will appear asking gamers to enter the name that they require to have.

Also Read

Step 4: Users can paste any of the names mentioned above and press 'OK' to alter their names in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Upon following these steps, the names of the players will be changed in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Shaheen Banu