3 best ways to get free BC (Battle Coins) in PUBG Mobile Lite (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its better version, includes a plethora of cosmetic goods, and with the most recent release, 0.22.0, the developers have added several new ones. However, players must use the in-game currency, Battle Coins (BC), to obtain the majority of exclusive items in the game.

However, BC are not free, and players must pay for them out of their own pockets if they wish to obtain them. This isn't viable for every user, which prompts them to search for ways to get free BC in-game.

Disclaimer: Gamers should read the terms and conditions of each app listed below before they try to use them.

Recommended methods for obtaining BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

3) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms emerge as one of the ways to get free rewards including BC (Image via YouTube)

Various PUBG Mobile Lite YouTubers frequently hold Custom Rooms, where they provide gamers with an opportunity to get free Battle Coins (BC) or other rewards. As a result, users can try playing them for a shot at earning the currency.

However, there is no guarantee that players will receive the money through this method.

2) Swagbucks and other GPT sites/apps

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT site (Image via Swagbucks)

Swagbucks (SB) is among the most prominent GPT (GetPaidTo) websites present on the internet. The application requires gamers to complete tasks to get SB, which they can later exchange to get various rewards, including gift cards and more. These can be used to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Apart from Swagbucks, there are other GPT sites and applications, such as YSense, Poll Pay, Easy Rewards and more that gamers can possibly try out to get the currency.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Gamers can utilize this app to obtain free BC (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards takes the top spot on this list. It is pretty much the best way to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. In this app, users should first set up their profiles by entering their information such as age, name and more.

Subsequently, surveys will be handed over to them, completing which will provide Google Play Credits. The credits can finally be used to purchase BC directly in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Sabine Algur