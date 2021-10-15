How to download PUBG Mobile Lite APK for 0.22.0 latest version on Android devices this month

PUBG Mobile Lite's appeal derives primarily from its lower device requirements, allowing gamers with low-end devices to have an exhilarating gaming experience. Frequent updates also help to improve the gameplay experience by bringing new features and upgrading existing ones.

As a result, players eagerly await new versions of the game. With the recent release of the 0.22.0 update, a slew of cosmetics were added to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players can download the latest iteration through the Google Play Store or from the APK file accessible on the game's website.

Disclaimer: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, players from the country shouldn't be downloading and installing it on their phones.

Guide to downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version using APK file

The following are instructions for downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update:

Step 1: Gamers can download the APK file from the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. Click on the following link to access the website:

Official PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

On the official PUBG Mobile Lite website, players can download the APK (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Tap on the 'APK Download' button after arriving at PUBG Mobile Lite's website to get the file of the game's latest version.

Players need to be aware that the APK file size for the PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.22.0 is around 714 MB. They should ensure that they have enough storage space.

Step 3: As part of the next step, gamers should toggle on the 'Install from unknown source' setting on their device once the file is downloaded. After doing so, they can proceed with the installation.

After the installation ends, gamers can log in to enjoy the latest version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, to play the latest 0.22.0 version, users can open the application for the battle royale title and sign in through their accounts. They can reinstall the file if there is a parsing problem during the process of installation. If doing so doesn't solve the issue, players can download the APK file again and follow the same steps that have been stated above.

Edited by Shaheen Banu