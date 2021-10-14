PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest global update APK download link, file size, requirements, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has attracted a substantial player base since its initial launch. Its popularity stems primarily from its lowered device requirements compared to other mobile battle royale titles.

Furthermore, frequent updates can be credited to the game's growth. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version was recently launched, bringing a slew of new features, including a variety of cosmetics.

Users can download it from the Google Play Store or through the APK present on its website. Here's a guide on using the latter.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, players from the nation should avoid downloading and installing it on their devices

Downloading latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 global update

The following are the steps for using the APK file and installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update:

Step 1: Gamers must navigate to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website using any web browser. Otherwise, they can use this link to head over to the website.

Step 2: Once users are on the game's website, they must select the APK download option to obtain its file.

The first thing to do is download the APK file for the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is crucial to note that the APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 is 714 MB. As a result, before downloading, users should ensure that they have enough space on their devices.

Step 3: After downloading the file, players must toggle the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting on their device. Gamers can finally install the APK for PUBG Mobile Lite.

After the installation ends, gamers can log in using their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: The game can be opened upon the end of the installation, and players can sign in using their accounts to access the 0.22.0 update.

If a parsing issue occurs during installation, players can reinstall the file. If the problem persists, they can re-download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite and repeat the procedures mentioned above.

Requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite

In the image below, users can find the requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite stated on Tencent Helpshift (Image via Tencent)

Hence, upon meeting these requirements, players will be eligible to run the streamlined battle royale title.

