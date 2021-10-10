PUBG Mobile Lite news 2021: How to download new update from official website, features, Winner Pass dates, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite was explicitly developed to cater to users with low-end devices looking for a battle royale experience. With its bare minimum requirements and exhilarating gameplay, it has gained a massive following worldwide. As per the official website, the game can run on devices with 1 GB of RAM.

The streamlined battle royale title is only available for the Android platform. Furthermore, users can also download it via Google Play Store as well as the official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from the country should refrain from downloading it.

How to download the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite from the website

As stated earlier, you have the option to download the latest updated version of PUBG Mobile Lite through the APK file from its official website. In case players are unfamiliar with the process, they may follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Search for the PUBG Mobile Lite website on any web browser or utilize the link offered below to go to it directly.

To visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite: Click here

Step 2: Next, tap on the APK download button to get the APK file for the latest version of the game.

Click on the APK Download option on the website to get the file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Note: The size of the current version’s APK is 714 MB.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players can install PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android device. However, one should enable the 'Install from an unknown source' option beforehand.

Individuals can log in after installing PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the installation, players will be able to enjoy playing the battle royale title on their Android device.

If there is an error while installing PUBG Mobile Lite, gamers can download the file again and follow the same procedure as above.

New features in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0

The new update has arrived with a passel of cosmetics, particularly upgradable gun skins. These have been a key focus among the players and include skins for popular firearms like the SCAR-L, Groza, UZI, AKM, and more. Users can have an entire overview of these skins in the video above.

Winner Pass

Each month, the developers introduce a new version of Winner Pass (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass starts at the beginning of the month and draws to a close at the end. At present, season 29 is underway, which commenced on 1 October 2021 and will end on 30 October 2021. There are several exclusive items like the Heavenly Cadence set and Vibrant Youth Set, among other rewards.

After the existing Winner Pass ends, users will have to wait until 1 November for the commencement of the next iteration, i.e. Winner Pass season 30

Edited by Danyal Arabi