How to download latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file for low-end Android devices (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.22.0 update was launched a few weeks ago, and players were overjoyed with its arrival. It introduced a slew of new cosmetic items, including various unique upgradable gun skins for weapons like SCAR-L, AKM, and others.

Users can access PUBG Mobile Lite's Google Play Store page to download the most recent update (Click here to visit it). Otherwise, the APK file available on its official website can serve the same purpose.

Download latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update using APK file (October 2021)

Here are the comprehensive instructions for using the APK file to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update:

Step 1: To download the APK file, gamers need to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite official website. The website of the game can also be accessed by clicking on the link provided below:

To visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

After reaching the website, gamers have to tap on the APK Download button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Upon arriving at the website, they may press the APK download option to avail the APK file.

Before beginning the download process, players should know that the APK file size for PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.22.0 is roughly 714 MB. As a result, they must ensure that they have adequate storage space.

Step 3: Once the download is done, individuals must enable the "Install from unknown source" setting on their device. Then, they must install the APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Finally, boot up PUBG Mobile Lite and login through any one method (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: For the final step, gamers should open the game's application and log in using their accounts to try out the latest 0.22.0 version.

In case a parsing issue occurs during installation, they can reinstall the file. If this does not tackle the problem, users should download the APK again and repeat the procedures outlined above.

Note: People from India should not download and install PUBG Mobile Lite on their smartphones as the game is banned in the country.

