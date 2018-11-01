2018 LoL World Championship: Previous winners and their road to success (Season5-7)

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 01 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

League of Legends World Championship is a massive annual event where all the top teams from different regions play against each other to see who is the best. Every year we get to see different players showcasing their talent while trying to be the best.

Previously we had look at the World Champions from season 1-4 and now we move forward analyzing the champions from season 5-7 and their path to success.

Season 5

Via Lol Esports

After failing to qualify for worlds in 2014 SKT T1 came with a new iteration of its squad. The team qualified for World Championship after winning the domestic league in a convincing fashion.

16 teams participated in the league with a total prize pool of $ 2,130,000 US Dollar.

SKT T1 went 6-0 in the groups crushing everyone in their path. They defeated AHQ 3-0 comfortably in the quarterfinals. This was followed by a convincing 3-0 win in the semifinals against Origen putting a stop to their dream run.

SKT T1 faced another South Korean team KOO Tigers in the finals. KOO Tigers had an impressive run till finals. They were considered underdogs for the majority of the tournament. They, however, fell short to SKT T1 in the finals losing 3-1.

SKT T1 became the first team in the history to win two championships. Faker became the first player to win two championships previously winning the tournament back in 2013 with the old line up of SKT T1. Faker also established himself as one of the biggest players around the league scene. Marin was the MVP of the tournament as he was an absolute beast in the top lane. However, he left the team after the tournament joining Chinese team LGD.

SK Telecom T1 roster-

Top Lane- MaRin

Jungle- Bengi

Mid Lane- Faker

AD Carry- Bang

Support- Wolf

