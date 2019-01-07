7 Video games that could blow our minds in 2019

Pratyay FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 07 Jan 2019, 21:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Doom Eternal

2018 was an incredible year for gaming. We got instant classics like Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Spider-Man and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. We had some lows for sure, like Fallout 76 and the Quiet Man, but let's stay upbeat today and discuss some of the video games we're looking forward to in 2019.

#7 Anthem

To be completely honest, I was really conflicted when I decided to include Anthem in this list. Yes, it's by BioWare. Yes, EA really need a win and this is one of their big releases of 2019.

However, it's supposed to be a single-player only experience in the hub while the world outside it is populated with other players. There are still big questions about how this will work.

The game does look very good but at this point I'm not quite sure how good the combat system and gameplay will be. The gameplay also looks a little repetitive, to be honest. And, it's EA.

#6 Resident Evil 2 remake

The Resident Evil 2 remake looks incredible. As someone who never owned a PS2 back in the day, I'm so excited to try this. However, I get scared pretty easy so I don't know how far I'll be able to get through this before I get too terrified to go on - because this game looks scary, really scary. And, it's a full remake done in the style of Resident Evil 4.

#5 Far Cry: New Dawn

Far Cry: New Dawn was a surprise announcement that came at the Game Awards. It takes place in the world of Montana from Far Cry 5 but 17 years on from the nuclear ending of Far Cry 5.

As a huge Far Cry fan, I'm definitely going to sink my teeth into this while I wait for Far Cry 6.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement