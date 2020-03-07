What can we expect from Brawl Stars March Update?

Brawl Talk coming soon

It’s March and a new Brawl Stars update is on the horizon, so today are going to take a look at what lies ahead and what can we expect from the next update. First and foremost, the favorite news of all players, a new brawler will most probably come with the next update. The new brawler will most probably be either a Rare or Super Rare, more unlikely to be Legendary or Trophy Road. Since the Trophy Road will not be extended by the next update.

Nextly, new skins will likely come accompanying the new brawler. The winners of the Supercell Make's Bo-Nanza Horus Bo and Demonic Bo might come in the next upcoming update or some update soon. Other than that, a remodel of a brawler might happen. Right now Pam seems the most likely to get it. A new environment could happen, but the chances are not high.

Winners of the Bo-Nanza Event

Another unlikely thing to come is a new game mode, even if a new game mode will come, it is more likely to be a Special Event. An in-game map maker might happen soon, maybe within a few updates. Finally, sad news to most players, huge club features would not happen in this upcoming update.

On the bright side, some quality of life changes might happen, such as fixing a few bugs and glitches. Furthermore, a few balance changes might happen. Maybe some tweaks to Bea and Frank. Last but not least, more emotes might be added to the in-game chat.

Monthly Finals Day 1

News regarding the first Monthly Finals of the Brawl Stars World Championship 2020

The first Monthly Finals is currently ongoing, after an amazing round robin on Day 1 (7th of March), teams are going to duke it out for prize money and points to qualify for to World Championship on the Finals tomorrow (8th of March).

Qlash will be fighting SK and PSG will be up against CodeMagic in the Quarter Finals. While in a separate match in East Asia, JUPITER will have to face 3Bears. Sadly Red Kalunga and Omen Elite lost and dropped out of the tournament today.