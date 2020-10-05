Among Us has quickly picked up pace and become one of the most popular video games of 2020. This quirky multiplayer game has captured the imagination of people from all walks of life because who doesn’t like to become an Impostor and plan to murder all their opponents one by one?

Since Among Us is so popular right now, there’s no doubt that fans are already looking for similar games to try out with their families or friends. That’s why we bring to you the 3 best Android games like Among Us that are available to play on Google Play Store. The next time you host a party and are wondering what to do when the conversation runs dry, do try spicing things up with a few of these local as well as online multiplayer games!

3 Android games like Among Us on Play Store

1) Werewolf Online

Image credits: Mobile Crypto Tech

Werewolf Online is a game about betrayal and murder, and it follows gameplay that’s very similar to Among Us. You can play the game with upto 16 players at the same time.

The game follows a day and night cycle. During the night, as the villagers sleep, the werewolves are hunting. During the day, the villagers must discover who died and surmise who the werewolves are. Vote out the werewolves correctly in order to save the day and win!

Download the game here.

2) Town of Salem

Image credits: APKPure.com

Town of Salem is very similar to both Werewolf Online and Among Us. The game provides an opportunity for the player to become a Mafia or a Serial Killer and plan the murder of the Town members one by one.

However, the game features up to 33 unique characters, ensuring that every new gameplay differs in one way or another. So, when the night falls, characters such as the Doctor and the Sheriff are also part of the game. The Doctor secretly heals someone and the Sheriff talks to people in the town to try and catch the Mafia or the Serial Killers. Meant to be played by upto 15 people, Town of Salem is a true multiplayer extravaganza, a lot like Among Us.

Download the game here.

3) Hide Online

Image credits: Hide Online

While Hide Online does not follow the exact same concept as Among Us, it is quite similar in other ways. The game is meant to be played by friends and family through local or online multiplayer mode.

However, instead of planning or scheming murders or betrayals like in Among Us, Hide Online takes you on a Prop Hunt instead. You and your friends will be divided into two separate teams, one of which will turn into random objects like a chair or a pan and will be hidden throughout the map of the game. The other team of Hunters will come out to play and hunt the props one by one!

Download the game here.