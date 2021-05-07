3 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of May 2021

Like several other games, Free Fire also features in-game currencies that can be used to buy a number of things. Diamonds are a vital aspect as they are required to purchase most of the exclusive items in the BR title.

However, to get diamonds, users must spend real money, which isn’t always feasible for many players. Therefore, they search for methods to get the premium in-game currency at no cost.

This article lists out the three best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs JIGS in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Apps to get Free Fire diamonds in May 2021

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards provides players with Play Credits for doing surveys

From the list of applications that players can use, Google Opinion Rewards might be the best option for them. Google's rewards-based program provides them Play Credits/Balance for completing short and simple surveys. Players can spend these Play Credits in Free Fire to purchase diamonds.

Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the application.

#2 Poll Pay

Poll Pay has over 1 million downloads on the Play Store (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a GPT (Get-paid-to) application that is quite popular. On the Google Play Store, it has over a million downloads and is rated 4.6/5.

Players have to complete tasks like quizzes, surveys, and more to earn cash which is transferred to their PayPal accounts. Users can click here to visit Poll Pay’s Google Play Store page.

#3 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is a GPT application (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT app, and its functionality is pretty much similar to that of Poll Pay. To begin with, players must complete tasks such as surveys. By completing these tasks they can win numerous rewards, including gift cards and more. However, the prizes vary depending on the country of the users.

Click here to visit Easy Rewards’ Google Play Store page.

Apart from this, if the players wish to obtain free diamonds, they can take part in giveaways and events which run on the Booyah! App. Players should never use illegal means such as mod APKs as they are picked up by Free Fire's anti-hack department. If users are found to be doing so, their accounts are permanently suspended.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared