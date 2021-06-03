3 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB27 version in June 2021

In Free Fire, diamonds have become quite valuable since they must obtain the most exclusive in-game items. Players can purchase characters, pets, costumes, emotes, skins, and other items using this in-game currency.

But diamonds do not come for free, and users must pay real money for them. Many players, however, can’t afford to do that and so look for alternatives to get the currency at no cost.

Listed below are three different applications that can be used to acquire Free Fire diamonds for free.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference, and players are recommended to always go through the Terms and Policies of each application before downloading and using them.

Three apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

This application is arguably the best method that the players can utilize for getting diamonds. Google’s rewards-based program provides Play Credits/Balance after users complete short surveys. Later, these credits can be used to purchase in-game currency directly in Free Fire.

It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Readers can click here to visit the page.

#2 Poll Play

Poll Pay is a GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a renowned GPT (Get-paid-to) application, and in it, players are required to complete offers such as quizzes and surveys. After some time, when gamers have enough earnings collected, they can cash out in PayPal and more (depending on the users’ country).

Clicking here will redirect users to the Google Play Store page of Poll Pay

#3 Easy Rewards

(Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is the last on this list of apps to gain free diamonds in Free Fire. As it is another GPT application, its functionality is quite like Poll Play. Users must complete tasks that include surveys and more.

Players can click on this link to head to Easy Rewards’ Google Play Store page.

Users must never resort to using illicit methods like mod APKs as they are illegal and against the Anti-Hack of Free Fire. If players are found guilty of using such things, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

Edited by Srijan Sen