3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in June 2021

Characters are an essential asset of Free Fire because of the skills that they possess. Including the default ones, there are a total of 39 of them present in the BR title. Also, users can create character combinations by combining their abilities (three passive and one active).

DJ Alok was added to Garena Free Fire back in November 2019. Since then, the character has become one of the most prominent choices amongst the players due to its unique ability named “Drop the Beat.”

This article lists out the three best character combinations with DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Best character combinations with DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok’s ability creates an aura of 5m which raises the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for five seconds. With the increase in levels, the skill enhances and improves.

At the highest level of the character, the created aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes five HP for 10 seconds.

Here are the three best character combinations:

#1 Alok + Jai + Jota + Luqueta

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Luqueta: Hat Trick

In Raging Reload, the firearm’s magazine is reloaded by 45% upon knocking down a foe. This only applies to guns from the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Jota in Free Fire

Jota’s Sustained Raids restores 40 HP per kill using an SMG or Shotgun. However, there is a cooldown of five seconds. It can provide the players with the much-needed HP during crunch situations while they rush onto the foes.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Hat Trick ability of Luqueta increases max HP by 18, up to 35 HP with each frag. So after killing two opponents, a player would have 235 max health.

#2 Alok + Moco + Joseph + Maro

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hayato: Bushido

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Hacker’s Eye tags enemies for five seconds after they are shot, and their locations are also shared with teammates. This can help the users carefully make their next move.

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido raises the armor penetration by 10% with a 10% reduction in the maximum HP. If players have the awakened version, the frontal damage is further reduced.

Maro in Free Fire

In Maro’s ability, the users’ damage increases with the distance up to 25%. On top of that, the damage to the marked opponents has risen by 3.5%.

#3 Alok + Shirou + Dasha + Joseph

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Dasha: Partying On

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Shirou has an ability called Damage Delivered. When an opponent shoots the user within 80 meters, the foe gets tagged for six seconds, and the first shot on him has 100% more armor penetration. The cooldown for this skill is 20 seconds.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha’s “Partying On” has several benefits that aid the users on the battlefield. Given below are all of them at the maximum level:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

Joseph in Free Fire

Lastly, Joseph’s ability increases the moving and sprinting speed by 20%, helping players evade or rush onto their enemies.

All the abilities of the characters mentioned in this are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen