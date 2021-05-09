3 best apps to record Free Fire gameplay in 2021

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most successful battle royale titles in the mobile gaming industry.

Its massive popularity has led to the emergence of digital content creators who frequently upload Free Fire gameplay videos to YouTube, Twitch and other streaming platforms.

There are a number of applications that can help Free Fire content creators record high-quality gameplay videos.

This article lists three of the best screen-recording apps for Free Fire gameplay on Android devices.

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push

Best applications for high-quality Free Fire gameplay recording

#1 - Omlet Arcade

Omlet Arcade is the best application for Android screen recording and live streaming. Its user interface is also simple and easy to use.

Here are some of the features of Omlet Arcade:

Records gameplay in 60 FPS frame rates.

Unlimited high-resolution gameplay recordings and live stream sessions.

User-friendly interface.

Exclusive gamer overlays.

Players can click here to visit the official website.

Download size on Google Play Store: 24 MB

#2 - DU Recorder

DU Recorder is a free app that allows players to record a video of whatever is on their Android screen. It is a high-quality gameplay recorder that also offers editing tools. Once the user has filmed their footage, they can edit it using the editing tools provided in the app.

Here are some of the features of DU Recorder:

In-app editor.

60 FPS frame rate recording.

On-screen floating button to stop or pause recording.

Record external sound.

Alternative storage location.

Readers can click here to visit the official website.

Download size on Google Play Store: 5.6 MB

#3 - AZ Screen Recorder

AZ Screen Recorder is a free-to-download application foe screen recording

AZ Screen Recorder is another free screen-recording application on Google Play Store. The best part about this app is that the recorded videos will not have any watermark.

Here are some of the features of AZ Screen Recorder:

HD quality recording with 60 FPS support.

No recording time limit.

No-root needed.

Records both internal and external sound.

Allows facecam recording.

Click here to download the app from Google Play Store.

Download size on Google Play Store: 18 MB

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quicker headshots and faster movements on Android devices