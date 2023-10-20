Supercell has released a Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event, celebrating the forthcoming Halloween or, as per the developer, Clash-o-ween. In this event, the players with Town Hall 6 or above will receive special Clash-o-ween troops and a time-limited cauldron for their Home village that will produce Sour Elixir. Adding to the event’s charm, looting more Sour Elixir from your enemies’ base will increase your Clash of Clans Mashup Madness reward track.

To make the most of the ongoing event and its special troops, you should change your usual attacking strategies and use new pairs of soldiers before heading to a battle. For this, we’ve listed the three best attacking strategies to make the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event more exciting and fun.

Three best attacking strategies for the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event

1) Mass Barchers

Super troop Barcher (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event has brought a super troop, Barcher, a combination of archer and barbarian. Its special ability makes it invisible and faster for the first five seconds after deployment. Because of this, it becomes a farming troop, implying you should use it in massive numbers in your army.

You can pair these troops with some wall breakers according to your need that will help you gain access to the inner buildings by bombing the walls. At first, you can use the Barchers to take down the base's outer defenses and then go ahead for the inner ones, buildings, and resources.

This attack strategy can turn out to be an ideal tactic for players with Town Hall 6 to 10, as they rarely have access to super troops.

2) Mass Hog Wizards

Super troop Hog Wizards (Image via Supercell)

If you love including Hogs in your army, you should consider switching to Hog Wizards while the event is live. Consider using Hero Dive, Queen Charge, or Blizzard before going all in with Hog Wizards to the base, which can give your attack a good start. If you have access to Siege Machine, ensure to get a decent flame flinger value away from mortars and other defenses.

Use the Hog Wizards to take down the outer defenses of the base, which will help you create a good pathing. Also, you can use troops like Giants or Golems ahead of your heroes to protect them. Try to make Warden follow your herd of Hog Wizards; he’ll make them invulnerable when they break apart or during their low HP.

If you’re attacking a base with Town Hall 11 or below, then your prime target should be the Eagle Artillery, as such base’s Town Hall doesn’t fight back and can be attacked after taking down the more lethal defenses. Also, supplement your army with the Rage Spell or freeze the defenses with the Freeze Spell when the situation comes.

3) Mass Lavaloons

Super troop Lavaloons (Image via Supercell)

Lavaloons are arguably the strongest super troop in the Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event. While the event is live, you should use this super troop as much as possible while composing your army. Like every other air attack, consider equipping numerous lightning spells in your army to take down the rockets and sweepers before deploying your air troops.

For better pathing, deploy your King and Queen at the two corners of the base and deploy your Lavaloons by spreading between them. Accompany these super troops with Grand Warden, set on the air, which will supplement them during their low HP. Furthermore, you can use the Stone Slammer to empower your attack.

You should ensure your Lavaloons enter straight to the base's core and destroy the Town Hall. Furthermore, use the Rage Spell if the battle seems to get out of hand.

This is one of the best battle strategies in the ongoing Clash of Clans Mashup Madness event, as it doesn't involve much effort and yields fruitful results if used skilfully.

Click on the link to learn about Clash of Clans October Update patch notes.