3 best character and pet combinations in Free Fire 2021

Garena Free Fire has managed to attract a huge user base by packing diverse in-game features that include skins, challenges, luck royales, and more. These features are complemented by a variety of characters and their companion pets. Each character and pet pack a set of abilities that have a direct effect on a player's gameplay.

Players can pair a specific character with a specific pet. To achieve a decent strategic advantage over enemies in Free Fire, players should pair a character with the right pet and their abilities must go hand in hand.

Top 3 Character and Pet combinations in Free Fire 2021

If you are new to the game, here's a list of the best character and pet combinations in Free Fire:

1. A124 and Shiba

A124 packs a unique ability called 'Thrill of Battle' that converts EP into HP instantly while Shiba's ability 'Mushroom Sense' reveals the location of nearby mushrooms every 180 seconds. Consuming the mushroom will grant you more EP compensating the EP lost while using A124's ability.

F2. Jota and Panda

Jota packs a unique ability called 'Sustained Raids' which grants players up to 40 HP per kill with a fully upgraded SMG or Shotgun. Panda gives an additional 7 HP after every kill. Panda's ability indirectly enhances Jota's already advantageous ability.

3. Kapella and Ottero

Kapella and Ottero

Kapella packs a unique ability called 'Healing Song' which increases the effectiveness of healing items by up to 20% while Ottero's ability 'Double Blubber' grants players a small amount of EP after using a med kit or a treatment gun. Hence, Double Blubber complements Kapella's effectiveness ability.

Note: Choices in-game are based on a player's personal preference and the above list is the author's personal opinion.

