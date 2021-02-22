3 easiest Battle Style Tags to get in Free Fire OB26 version

Garena recently released the OB26 update for Free Fire that has considerably improved and enhanced its profile section. Each player now packs a 'Personal Name Badge' displayed in their profile section. The badge provides essential details like UID, IGN, level, and more to fellow players who decide to visit the player's page.

Apart from the badge, the OB26 update for Free Fire also introduced another interesting feature called Battle Tags. These tags will be displayed on the player's profile, showing them off to friends.

There are two types of tags in Free Fire:

Battle Style Tag Social Style tag

Social Style Tags don't need to be unlocked and serve the purpose of highlighting players' social preferences in-game. Gamers can unlock Battle Style Tags based on their in-game performance as it highlights their gameplay style to others.

There are eight Battle Style Tags in Free Fire, and each has the following three iterations:

Bronze - Satisfy the battle tag condition once Silver - Satisfy the battle tag condition 30 times Gold - Satisfy the battle tag condition 80 times.

Top 3 easiest Battle Style Tags in Free Fire

Even though the specifics of unlocking each Battle Style Tag is not clear, based on the majority opinion, here is a list of the three simplest Battle Style Tags to get in the Free Fire OB26 version:

#1 - Dominator

The Dominator tag

The Dominator Battle Style Tag is probably the easiest to bag.

Its condition reads:

"Eliminate Opponents and be the final survivor."

This means that players must eliminate opponents and win a game to unlock this tag.

#2 - Peacemaker

The Peacemaker tag

The Peacemaker Battle Style Tag's condition reads:

"Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible."

Players are required to not engage in any combat and still emerge victorious in a game in order to unlock this tag.

#3 - Sharpshooter

The Sharpshooter tag

The Sharpshooter Battle Style Tag's condition reads:

"Eliminate opponents from a distance."

Gamers must kill as many enemies as possible from a long distance using a DMR or Sniper Rifle like the M82-B or the AWM to unlock this tag.

Note: Choices in-game are based on a player's personal preference. Please note that the above list is not based on hierarchy.