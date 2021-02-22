How to earn Prestige Tokens in Free Fire OB26 version: Step-by-step guide for beginners

When spoken of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, Free Fire is one of the first names that come to mind. The game has a massive popularity worldwide and has achieved a new record of having over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020.

The developers of Free Fire incorporate several new cosmetic items like costumes and more to customize the visual aspects of the game. There are different ways to obtain such items.

Recently, the Magical Duo bundles were added to the Prestige Box in Free Fire. Players can purchase the Prestige Box B to have a chance at obtaining the bundles or receive the Prestige Token B.

This article takes a look at how the users can receive the Prestige Tokens in Free Fire.

Earning Prestige Tokens in Free Fire OB26 version

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles read:

"The foxy Magical Duo makes a comeback, this time in the form of Prestige Crate! Purchase this crate to earn Prestige Tokens that you can use to exchange for any of the bundles when you reach 100 tokens. The Prestige Box will expire on the 28th of February."

The newly added Prestige Box B consists of Magical Duo bundles and the Prestige Tokens, which can be used to redeem the bundles and several other items for a specific number of Prestige Tokens. The crate can be purchased in the in-game store for 25 diamonds.

Prestige Box B

The following is the exact list of items present in the Prestige Box:

The Griffin Bundle

The Magical Fox Bundle

10x Prestige Token B

5x Prestige Token B

3x Prestige Token B

2x Prestige Token B

1x Prestige Token B

Hence, players can obtain the Prestige Tokens from the box. Follow the steps given below to purchase the Prestige Box in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the "Store" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click the "Store" icon

Step 2: The "Store" would soon open up; next, tap on the "Crates" tab.

Tap on the "Crates" tab

Step 3: Select the Prestige Box and click on the "Purchase" button. A dialog box will appear on the screen of the players', asking them to confirm the purchase.

Rewards that can be redeemed

List of rewards that can be redeemed via Prestige Token B:

The Griffin Bundle – 60 Prestige Token B

– 60 Prestige Token B The Magical Fox Bundle – 60 Prestige Token B

– 60 Prestige Token B Name change card – 20 Prestige Token B

– 20 Prestige Token B Cube fragment – 5 Prestige Token B

– 5 Prestige Token B Diamond Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token B

– 4 Prestige Token B Weapon Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token B

– 4 Prestige Token B Bonfire – 1 Prestige Token B

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

