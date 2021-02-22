How to get dog tags in Free Fire in February 2021

The battle royale genre has been booming on the mobile platform, and titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as fan favorites. They have garnered great popularity across the world and have amassed massive player bases.

The developers of Free Fire introduce several unique features that overhaul the experience for the users.

Guilds is one of the most impressive aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. Players can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments to earn various rewards by collecting dog tags.

Many users don't know how to procure dog tags. This article looks at how they can get dog tags in Free Fire and earn rewards from guild tournaments.

Also read: Raistar vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Getting dog tags in Free Fire in February 2021

Users would have to collect dog tags while the guild tournament is running. The rules for the guild tournament are as follows:

Advertisement

Rules of guild tournament

Guild tournament is time-limited only.

During the event period, guild members can participate in Classic or Clash Squad modes (including ranked games) to earn dog tags. Guild members can team up and get extra dog tags. All the dog tags will be added together as the guild’s dog tag and placed on the leader-board

Once the guild reaches enough dog tags, personal and guild rewards can be unlocked. After the tournament period, guild leaders can use guild dog tags to claim guild rewards; players can use personal dog tags to exchange for personal rewards.

If the player leaves the guild during the event period, all his dog tags and the dog tags he collected for the guild will be removed.

As stated above, during the period, the players must take part in Classic or Clash Squad modes to obtain dog tags. Moreover, users can play alongside their guild teammates to earn an additional amount of dog tags. Therefore, they will be able to get dog tags by playing games in Free Fire.

Players can also check out the following video to know more about how they can acquire dog tags in Garena Free Fire:

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Advertisement

Following are the guild rewards and personal rewards that can be obtained via dog tags:

Rewards in Free Fire

Guild Rewards

400 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x500

Item Rewards - Resupply Map x3

800 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x800

Item Rewards - Summon Airdrop x3

1250 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x1200

Item Rewards - Scan Playcard (3d) x1

1800 dog tags:

Honor Reward - Glory x1800

Item Rewards - Room Card x1

Personal Rewards

Gold Royal Voucher - 20 dog tags

Gold x2000 - 40 dog tags

Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h) - 65 dog tags

Resupply Map Playcard (3d) - 90 dog tags

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?