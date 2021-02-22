How to get dog tags in Free Fire in February 2021

The battle royale genre has been booming on the mobile platform, and titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as fan favorites. They have garnered great popularity across the world and have amassed massive player bases.
The developers of Free Fire introduce several unique features that overhaul the experience for the users.
Guilds is one of the most impressive aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title. Players can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments to earn various rewards by collecting dog tags.
Many users don't know how to procure dog tags. This article looks at how they can get dog tags in Free Fire and earn rewards from guild tournaments.
Getting dog tags in Free Fire in February 2021
Users would have to collect dog tags while the guild tournament is running. The rules for the guild tournament are as follows:
- Guild tournament is time-limited only.
- During the event period, guild members can participate in Classic or Clash Squad modes (including ranked games) to earn dog tags. Guild members can team up and get extra dog tags. All the dog tags will be added together as the guild’s dog tag and placed on the leader-board
- Once the guild reaches enough dog tags, personal and guild rewards can be unlocked. After the tournament period, guild leaders can use guild dog tags to claim guild rewards; players can use personal dog tags to exchange for personal rewards.
- If the player leaves the guild during the event period, all his dog tags and the dog tags he collected for the guild will be removed.
As stated above, during the period, the players must take part in Classic or Clash Squad modes to obtain dog tags. Moreover, users can play alongside their guild teammates to earn an additional amount of dog tags. Therefore, they will be able to get dog tags by playing games in Free Fire.
Players can also check out the following video to know more about how they can acquire dog tags in Garena Free Fire:
Following are the guild rewards and personal rewards that can be obtained via dog tags:
Guild Rewards
400 dog tags:
- Honor Reward - Glory x500
- Item Rewards - Resupply Map x3
800 dog tags:
- Honor Reward - Glory x800
- Item Rewards - Summon Airdrop x3
1250 dog tags:
- Honor Reward - Glory x1200
- Item Rewards - Scan Playcard (3d) x1
1800 dog tags:
- Honor Reward - Glory x1800
- Item Rewards - Room Card x1
Personal Rewards
Gold Royal Voucher - 20 dog tags
Gold x2000 - 40 dog tags
Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h) - 65 dog tags
Resupply Map Playcard (3d) - 90 dog tags
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?