Top 5 Free Fire items to buy with Diamonds in February 2021

Free Fire is one of the most prevalent battle royale games on the mobile platform. According to App Annie, this was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, which clearly tells a lot about its mass popularity.

The title offers the users a wide variety of exclusive in-game items, including skins, costumes, and more.

Most of the things in Free Fire can be purchased by the users via diamonds, one of the in-game currencies. This article lists the five best Free Fire items that the players can use their diamonds in February 2021.

Top 5 Best Free Fire items to buy with Diamonds in February 2021

Note: The items in this article are based on the writer’s preference and are entirely subjective. What might be the best for one might not be the best for the other.

#1 Elite Pass

Elite Pass in Free Fire

Elite Pass is one of the most desirable assets of Garena Free Fire, and users have a chance to obtain a wide assortment of items from it. To progress through the pass and earn rewards, one has to complete daily and weekly missions.

Two paid variants of the pass are present in the game - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Players can avail them for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

#2 Characters

Characters in Free Fire

Characters are one of the most intriguing and integral aspects of Free Fire. There are 37 characters in total, and each one of them except ‘Primis’ and ‘Nulla’ boasts a special ability that aids the users get the Booyah!

Therefore, the players can utilize their diamonds to get the characters in Free Fire. Also, they are recommended to purchase the best ones like DJ Alok and Chrono.

#3 Gun Crates and Boxes

Gun boxes in Free Fire

Gun skins in Free Fire influence the gameplay up to an extent as several skins have their certain stats buffed, helping the users fend off against the foes. Hence, players can also buy gun crates and boxes to have a shot at obtaining such gun skins.

#4 Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Like characters, every pet except ‘Mechanical Pup’ and ‘Kitty’ has unique skills to assist the users on the battlefield. Presently, there are 13 pets in Free Fire with the latest addition of Beaston. Accordingly, the users can spend the in-game currency to buy pets after checking out their skills.

#5 Events

Faded Wheel event

Developers of Free Fire regularly introduce several events into the game that offer the users various cosmetics and other items like skins at lowered costs. The players can use the diamonds in the events and obtain the things they require better.

In a way, events offer the players a chance to get several things that they desire at a reduced price.

