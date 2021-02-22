Free Fire redeem code for today (February 22nd): Free Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the leading battle royale titles in the mobile segment. The game features an extensive collection of cosmetic items, including skins of guns, melee weapons, gloo walls, and more. Players usually have to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies, to acquire them.

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters, including capital letters and numbers. These codes, if redeemed successfully, can provide players with exclusive in-game items at no cost.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for February 22nd

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: 86ZJZPV6HKLV

Reward: Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The code is usable in the NA, SAC, and US regions. Players from other areas cannot use it to claim rewards. They will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to use the code)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Users can follow these steps to claim the rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: They first have to visit the official rewards redemption site of Free Fire here.

Log in to the website.

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to the website. Players with guest accounts will not be able to claim rewards using the redeem codes. Hence, they will have to bind their accounts with either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Press OK

Step 3: Users have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button. A pop-up appears, and they can choose OK.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, gamers will receive the rewards soon. They can collect them from the in-game mail section. At the same time, currencies as part of the prize will get credited to their accounts.

The code is available only for a limited timeframe, and after it expires, players will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Users cannot do anything to get around this error, and all they can do is wait for the new code to be released by the developer.

