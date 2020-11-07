3 best Free Fire character combinations of all time

The popularity of Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise over the years and can be credited to the unique in-game features, like pets and characters. This game offers more than 30 if the latter, with each having a unique ability, except the default ones, Adam and Eve.

Players can combine characters' abilities by purchasing the skill slot, providing them with an option to create combinations based on their playing style and skills.

In this article, we list the most potent character combinations in this title.

Note: Character combinations are entirely subjective and heavily influenced by the perception, skills, and playing style of users. This article reflects the personal view of the author.

Three best Free Fire character combos ever

#1 K + Miguel + Jota + Jai

K’s ability – Master of All

K in Free Fire

His ability increases the max EP by 50 and has two modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. Psychology Mode: Restores 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

However, there is a cooldown of 20 seconds while switching modes.

Miguel’s ability – Crazy Slayer

Miguel in Free Fire

Crazy Slayer is a passive ability, and the users gain 80 EP with each kill.

Jota’s ability – Sustained Raids

Jota in Free Fire

Sustained Raids immediately replenishes 40 HP with each kill using a Shotgun or SMG. However, there is a cooldown of five seconds.

Jai’s ability – Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Raging Reload restores 45% of the maximum magazine capacity with every knockdown. It is limited to ARs, Pistols, SMGs, and SGs.

The abilities of K and Miguel synchronize quite well, as the Jiujitsu mode increases the EP conversion rate while Crazy Slayer provides users with 80 EP on every kill. Also, the Jota’s ability provides HP on every kill with Shotguns or SMGs, and Jai’s skill will provide the ammunition. This combination is slightly better for aggressive play.

#2 Alok + Jota + Joseph + Kelly

Alok’s ability – Drop the Beat

Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat creates an aura of 5m that restores 5HP for 10 seconds and increases the allies’ movement speed by 15%.

Joseph’s ability – Nutty Movement

Joseph in Free Fire

Nutty Movement increases the moving and sprinting speed of players by 20% upon taking damage.

Kelly’s ability – Dash

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly’s ability, Dash, increases the speed of the users by 6%.

This combination is quite beneficial in close combat with SMGs and Shotguns, as due to Joseph’s and Kelly’s abilities, players would likely outmaneuver foes. The powers of Alok and Jota will provide them with the required HP.

#3 Alok + Moco + Laura + Luqueta

Moco’s ability – Hacker’s Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Her ability tags foes for five seconds upon being shot. Moreover, their location is shared with the teammates.

Laura’s ability – Sharp Shooter

Laura in Free Fire

Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy by 30 when the players are scoped in.

Hayato’s ability – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

With every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

This combination is more inclined towards players who prefer using snipers and engage in long-range combat, as Laura’s ability increases the accuracy. At the same time, Hacker’s Eye tags enemies for a specific duration when they are shot. This combination can come to use during slightly more passive play.

(Note: All the abilities mentioned in the article are at the maximum level of each character in the game)

