5 best Free Fire characters of all time

Free Fire has unique features that distinguish it from other mobile games of the battle royale genre. One of the things that stand out in the game is the inclusion of characters that have special abilities which help players on the battlefield.

The game offers 33 characters, with ‘K’ being the latest addition to the list. Each of them, except Adam and Eve, have distinctive abilities.

In this article, we list 5 of the best characters in Garena Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. The choice of the character is entirely subjective and depends upon the playing style, which significantly varies from user to user)

Garena Free Fire: 5 best characters of all time

#1 Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Alok is one of the best characters in Free Fire and has an active ability called Drop the Beat. The ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally speed by 10% and also restores 5 HP/second for a total duration of 5 seconds at the base level. At the highest level, the time increases to 10 seconds.

Alok has one of the most versatile abilities as it can be used to play offensively and defensively as a total of 50 HP can be replenished at the maximum level.

The character can be acquired by spending 599 diamonds.

#2 K

K in Free Fire

K is one of the most recent additions to Free Fire and arrived in the game as part of a collaboration with KSHMR. He has one of the most peculiar in-game abilities called ‘Master of All’. It has two different modes but the max EP of the player is increased by 50 regardless of the mode.

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Restores 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

Using this character, players virtually have infinite HP as the Psychology mode restores the EP while the Jiujitsu mode increases the EP conversion. However, the only drawback is the 20-second cooldown.

#3 Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has an ability called ‘Raging Reload’ which was buffed significantly with the OB24 update. It is a passive ability that automatically reloads the gun’s magazine by 30% of its capacity with each knockdown. It enhances to 45% at character level 8 (ability level 6). However, it is only limited to AR, SMG, SG and Pistols.

When players use this character, they don’t have to worry about ammunition in general. It could be an advantage if the player is slightly inclined towards rush and aggressive gameplay.

#4 Jota

Jota

Jota’s ability is called ‘Sustained Raids’ and instantly restores 25 HP with each kill using Shotguns and SMGs. This ability has a cooldown of 5s. At the highest level of the ability, i.e., level 6, the amount of HP recovered increases to 40.

This character is handy in close-quarter combat, where SMGs and Shotguns are put to use, as the HP is instantly restored.

#5 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco's ability, called Hacker’s Eye, tags the opponent for 2 seconds when they are shot at the base level. The duration further increases with the rise in the ability level. At the maximum level, this duration is 5 seconds. The location of the tagged opponent is shared with the teammates as well.

