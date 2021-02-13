3 best Free Fire Pets for Clash Squad mode in 2021

Like any other popular game, Garena's Free Fire has managed to attract a huge user base by packing diverse in-game features like skins, challenges, luck royales and more. All of these elements compliment the game's popular battle-royale format. One such feature is Pets.

Pets in Free Fire should not be mistaken as just another cosmetic item, as each pet offers its own advantages to players in-game. Pets in Free Fire can be purchased with Diamonds: the premium in-game currency.

Free Fire's Clash Squad Mode is a Team Deathmatch style game, played across seven rounds with four players in each team. The two teams, namely Warbringers and Howlers, square of against each other, and the first team to win four rounds emerges victorious in the match.

Unlike the Battle Royale mode, not all pets can be useful in the Clash Squad mode. To make it easier for players to choose a pet that will give them an advantage over their enemies, this article sums up the top pets for Free Fire Clash Squad mode:

Top 3 best Free Fire Pets

1. Poring

Poring

Poring increases one durability of health and armour every three seconds. This pet is well-suited to those who practice a more aggressive style of gameplay in Clash Squad mode, as Poring compensates for the damage players take from enemies. Poring's ability sees an advancement at level 5, with the durability then increasing every two seconds.

Advertisement

2. Robo

Robo

Robo possesses a skill called 'Wall Enforcement," which adds a shield to the Gloo wall, thereby adding 60 additional HP. This pet is well suited to those who practice a more defensive style of gameplay in Clash Squad Mode, as Robo's shield compensatesfor thee damage received by the Gloo Wall. Robo's ability sees an improvement at level 5, wherein the additional HP increases to 80.

3. Detective Panda

Detective Panda

Detective Panda possesses a skill called Panda’s Blessing, and it restores 4 HP upon killing an enemy. This pet is best suited to those practicing a passive agressive style. Once players kill an enemy, they can take cover and let Detective Panda do the work. This allows players to compensate for some of HP that would be lost in combat. Detective Panda sees an improvement in his ability at level 5, with HP restoration increasing to 7 HP.