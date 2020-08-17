Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, having accumulated an enormous player base since its release over two years ago. It is currently the most downloaded battle royale game on the mobile platform, with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

While many users can seamlessly play Free Fire on their mobile devices, other players face a number of issues with their internet, making it difficult for them to try out the game. Such players, therefore, turn to offline games to attain the battle royale experience.

In this article, we talk about three of the best games like Free Fire that can be played offline.

(Note: None of the games on the list are exact alternatives to Free Fire)

3 best games like Free Fire that can be played offline

Here are three of the best offline games that are similar to Free Fire:

#1 US Army Commando Battleground Survival Mission

US Army Commando Battleground Survival Mission (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

US Army Commando Battleground Survival Mission is one of the best offline games that users can play. It offers a wide variety of weapons for players to use on the battleground or on combat missions.

The game has been downloaded over 10 million times on Google Play Store and is rated 3.8.

#2 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is developed by XQUAD Games Team. It offers both online and offline gameplay and like Free Fire, the main goal for players is to survive on the battlefield. There are several game modes that users can try out offline.

The game has 1 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 3.8 out of 5.

#3 Swag Shooter - Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Like ScarFall, Swag Shooter can also be played both offline and online. The game provides players with an immersive FPS experience without an active internet connection.

Swag Shooter has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4 on Google Play Store.

There are several other games, like Titan Blood and Shooting Heroes Legend, that can also be played offline.