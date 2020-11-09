3 best guns in Battlelands Royale as of November 2020

Battlelands Royale is a fun battle royale game that features a wide array of cartoonish characters. These fun characters make the title more light-hearted and takes away the seriousness of typical battle royale games.

There can be a total of 32 players in one match, and these matches are very short. A single match in Battlelands Royale lasts for about three to five minutes. You can enjoy this multiplayer game in the Solo or Duo mode.

This title offers good weapons that the players can use. They range from cute miniguns to bazookas. There are a total of 12 weapons in the game. Nine of them can be found in different areas of the map, and three can be acquired only through Supply Drops.

In this article, we list the three best guns in Battlelands Royale that players can use to destroy enemies with ease.

3 best guns in Battlelands Royale

These are the three best guns in Battlelands Royale as of November 2020:

1. Assault Rifle

Image via Strom (YouTube)

It is the most standard weapon in the game with a decent rate of fire. The rifle takes only 0.20 seconds to reload, which is why many players have chosen it. The weapon's normal range is 19. It also deals good damage, ranging from 6 to 9 and 7 to 10 in the case of Legendary.

2. Scar

Image via Storm (YouTube)

This gun provides great damage, which makes it popular among Battlelands Royale players. It has a medium range of 15 and has a damage rate, which ranges from 9 to 15. The weapon takes 0.35 seconds to reload.

3. Bazooka

Image via Storm (YouTube)

The weapon provides the highest damage in the game. It gives a common damage of 70 and 75 in the case of Legendary. Players can only get hold of a bazooka through the Supply Drops in the game. The only negative aspect of using this gun is the short supply of ammo. However, this problem can be compensated by the high rate of damage.

