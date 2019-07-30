3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

PMCO Global Finals are over, but we can't just forget some of the best moments that took place during the matches.

There were some world-class clutches against some of the best teams while there were many ups and downs for the table toppers.

All the matches were full of close combats, great strategies and heal battles. In this article, we have discussed the 3 best moments of PMCO Global Finals.

#1 TES KksKr's 1v4 against Team RRQ

The best moment of the PMCO Global Finals was when Top Esports players took out the whole squad of RRQ Athena in a compound in the Vikendi map.

All the casters were awestruck with this clutch, as to take down all four members of a world-class team is just not that easy.

#2 SouL Owais Savage Grenade

Team SouL took the 12th position on the leaderboard of PMCO Global Finals with one Chicken Dinner to their name. A very fun moment came out when SouL Owais was throwing a grenade at a player rushing at him.

Unfortunately, he got knocked out, but the grenade came inside of the compound. And when the player from the other team came inside to finish him, he got knocked out with that grenade as Owais went to the cover of the door.

All casters and the audience couldn't stop their laughing on seeing such scenes on their screens. Just with this Team SouL pushed the compound to save their teammate.

#3 Team RRQ Fighting With Two Squad At One Time

The third best moment came when Team RRQ was fighting with two squads at one time on the Miramar map.

They were showing some great assaulting skills as well as strategic gameplay. RRQ's Earnny was presenting some great assaulting skills with his Scar-L.

In the last zone, on one side, Team BTR was fighting with RRQ's players. On the other side, it was Team ELG who were coming to take the fight with Team RRQ.

But RRQ won the match with their skills and was on the fourth place in PMCO Global Finals in Berlin.

