×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

Ronak Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
17   //    30 Jul 2019, 06:34 IST

Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals
Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

PMCO Global Finals are over, but we can't just forget some of the best moments that took place during the matches.

There were some world-class clutches against some of the best teams while there were many ups and downs for the table toppers. 

All the matches were full of close combats, great strategies and heal battles. In this article, we have discussed the 3 best moments of PMCO Global Finals.

#1 TES KksKr's 1v4 against Team RRQ

Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals
Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

The best moment of the PMCO Global Finals was when Top Esports players took out the whole squad of RRQ Athena in a compound in the Vikendi map.

All the casters were awestruck with this clutch, as to take down all four members of a world-class team is just not that easy.

#2 SouL Owais Savage Grenade

Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals
Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

Team SouL took the 12th position on the leaderboard of PMCO Global Finals with one Chicken Dinner to their name. A very fun moment came out when SouL Owais was throwing a grenade at a player rushing at him.

Unfortunately, he got knocked out, but the grenade came inside of the compound. And when the player from the other team came inside to finish him, he got knocked out with that grenade as Owais went to the cover of the door. 

Advertisement

All casters and the audience couldn't stop their laughing on seeing such scenes on their screens. Just with this Team SouL pushed the compound to save their teammate. 

#3 Team RRQ Fighting With Two Squad At One Time

Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals
Top 3 Best Moments Of PMCO Global Finals

The third best moment came when Team RRQ was fighting with two squads at one time on the Miramar map.

They were showing some great assaulting skills as well as strategic gameplay. RRQ's Earnny was presenting some great assaulting skills with his Scar-L. 

In the last zone, on one side, Team BTR was fighting with RRQ's players. On the other side, it was Team ELG who were coming to take the fight with Team RRQ.

But RRQ won the match with their skills and was on the fourth place in PMCO Global Finals in Berlin. 

More:

Tags:
PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
Advertisement
PUBG News: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 2 & Day 3 Schedule Announced
RELATED STORY
Analysis of Team SouL's Performance in PMCO Spring Split Global Finals Day 1
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Top Esports Wins the PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019; PMCO 2019 Results and Standings 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Team SouL May Have Surely Won Millions of Hearts at the PMCO Global Finals 2019; SouL MortaL Gets The Fan-Favorite Player Award 
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Finals Berlin Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams & Prize Pool Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Finals Venue, Teams And Dates Announced
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 1 Results and Standings; Team Soul Placed at 14th Position
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Team RRQ And Team BTR Qualify for the PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin; PMCO 2019 SEA Finals Day 2 Standings
RELATED STORY
PMCO Pre-Lims 2019 Final Result Highlights: Team Purple Mood On Top With 4 Other Teams Also Qualifying For PMCO Global Finals
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Team Soul's Visa Finally Gets Approved for PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us