3 best pets for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in March 2021

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is one of the most intriguing and intimidating modes. The mode offers intense fights and short and quick matches that encourage players to stay engaged.

This short and fast-paced game mode also requires some assistance during combat. Alongside the characters, the pets are also of significant help. There are a total of 13 pets currently, and almost all of them possess really beneficial abilities.

Note: This article is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the best pets for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in March 2021?

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda has an ability called Panda's Blessings. At its default level, this ability instantly replenishes four HP once the player kills an enemy. When maximized to its highest potential, Panda's Blessings will restore 10 HP every time the player kills an opponent.

This ability is really beneficial for the Clash Squad mode as players can easily get extra HPs during a fight by killing enemies without wasting time to apply a health pack.

#2 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a useful ability called Stitch and Patch. This ability increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It also helps in preventing level one armor and helmet from getting destroyed.

As Poring evolves, its ability increases one helmet and armor durability every second. It also helps in preventing a level three armor and helmet from getting destroyed.

This is one of the best abilities players can get for the Clash Squad mode, which is a crucial factor during short fights.

#3 Rockie

Rockie has an ability which is called Stay Chill. This ability allows the cooldown time of the equipped active skill of any character having active skills to decrease by 6%.

When Rockie's pet level is maximized, the skill cooldown of the character decreases by 15%. This skill is very useful for players who use characters like DJ Alok or Chrono in the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

