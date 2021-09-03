3 best PUBG Mobile emulators for lag-free gameplay

Since its release, PUBG Mobile has evolved to become one of the most famous battle royale titles in the business, garnering worldwide recognition from mobile gamers. The title is accessible on both the Android and iOS platforms; however, players may also play it on their PCs through emulators.

There are a number of emulators present on the internet that can be used to download and play PUBG Mobile. Not every user has access to a high-end computer, and as a result, they look for emulators that can give a lag-free performance.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and a user might prefer a specific emulator over the other.

Top 3 emulators to play PUBG Mobile on PC

3) MEmu Play

MEmu Play is a popular emulator that can be used by players (Image via MEmu Play)

MEmu Play is an incredible emulator that users can try out if they wish to play PUBG Mobile on their PC. It offers features such as a bigger screen with better graphics, full keymapping support, and a multi-instance manager.

As mentioned on its website, the emulator has crossed over 100 million downloads, displaying its mass popularity.

Using this URL, players can visit MEmu Play's website to download the emulator.

2) BlueStacks

Users can try out BlueStacks as well to play the game on their PCs (Image via BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is the next one on this list, and it is among the most popular options in the gaming community. It's an excellent choice for anyone searching for an Android emulator to play games like PUBG Mobile.

Smart Controls, HD Graphics, and High FPS are a few of the key features that BlueStacks offers. Players can download it from here.

1) GameLoop

GameLoop can be downloaded from its official website (Image via GameLoop)

GameLoop emulator is developed by Tencent themselves and is arguably the finest option to play PUBG Mobile on PC. It fully optimizes the title and provides users with the best possible experience.

It offers features like HD Graphics, Smart Key Positions, Multiscreening, AOW Engine, and more, ensuring seamless gameplay.

Users can avail the emulator from its website here.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Shaheen Banu