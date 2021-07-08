PUBG Mobile 1.5 global version APK download link for Android users

Users are in for a treat with the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update.

It brings in various exciting changes to the ranking system and Royale Pass, on top of new content such as the Mission Ignition game mode with the ASM Abakan gun exclusively for it, and the MG3, another new LMG. The update is set to bring ground changes and improve overall.

The players will be able to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store when it is released on July 9th, 2021. Otherwise, Android users can use the game’s APK file to get the latest version as the download link has been revealed.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.5 update download link

In order to update to the latest version, players do not need an OBB file, as the APK file will suffice.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK download link: Click here

Note: PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK is approximately 1 GB in size and there will be additional in-game downloads such as maps and resource packs. As a result, players must ensure that players have ample storage on their devices.

To install the game on a device, follow these steps:

Step 1: Users must use the link provided above to download the PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK file.

Step 2: Once it is complete, they must enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option and then install the file that players have downloaded.

Step 3: Next, they can run the game and can sign in using the preferred method.

In addition, users will be granted numerous items for updating to the latest version, including 2,888 BP, 100 AG, Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d).

Key changes and addition in PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

Mission Ignition mode

New Firearm MG3 and adjustment to the M249

Adjustments to EvoGround - Payload 2.0

Feature of ammo indicator

Players can throw consumables now

Change in Royale Pass system to Royale Pass month.

Price of the ordinary RP has been set to 360 UC and Elite RP to 960 UC

