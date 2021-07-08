How to pre-register for PUBG Mobile 1.5 update APK

The PUBG Mobile franchise has had a lot of action of late. The developers released Battlegrounds Mobile India for the Indian gaming community and successfully conducted alpha tests for PUBG New State Mobile.

Apart from these two events, the developers also announced the upcoming major update in PUBG Mobile global version. The update will be released soon, and gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement.

Pre-registration for PUBG Mobile 1.5 update will grant gamers free in-game cosmetics. Ever since the news was released, players have been eager to know about the steps to pre-register for the update.

This article will discuss the steps that gamers should follow to successfully pre-register for PUBG Mobile 1.5 APK update.

PUBG Mobile: Pre-registration for "Ignition" crosses the 150 million mark

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, Ignition, has garnered a lot of interest from gamers across the globe.

In order to pre-register for the upcoming update, gamers need to follow a few simple steps:

Step 1 - Open PUBG Mobile and head towards the "Events" section.

Step 2 - Navigate to the "Recommended" section under the "Events" menu

Step 3 - There will be a section named "PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition"

Step 4 - Click on the "Pre-Register Now" button adjacent to the menu.

PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION Pre-Registration is available NOW! 🔥



Claim one PERMANENT outfit as the new update drops by pre-registering! Event begins on 6/22 and ends on 7/5 (UTC+0)- so be sure to register ASAP! #PUBGMIGNITION



🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/vxtUfSHtO8 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 22, 2021

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful battle royale segments in the gaming community. The developers have maintained their streak of success with major updates and improvising gameplay.

PUBG Mobile tries to bring new aspects to keep the game interesting and exciting for players. Battle royale fans have shown their loyalty by sticking to this franchise and supporting it through thick and thin.

PUBG Mobile was happy to announce that the pre-registration for the Ignition 1.5 APK has been immensely successful. It was reported that more than 150 million gamers had joined the pre-registration for the upcoming APK.

Pre-registered users have passed 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Million! 😯🙌📈 Pre-register for PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION now and get one FREE permanent outfit as soon as the new update drops! 🤩🎁💯



To pre-register, visit 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/YXMNSzuOhM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 2, 2021

Pre-registration for the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition APK will reward players with a coveted in-game cosmetic that can be claimed when the update rolls out.

PUBG Mobile is unavailable in India as Krafton Inc. has released a battle royale title exclusively for the Indian gaming community. Gamers are advised to follow the protocols and enjoy the PUBG Mobile experience in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

