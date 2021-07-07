How to top up UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) this month

Krafton recently released Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) after months of speculation. The game marks the return of PUBG Mobile to India in a brand new avatar.

Players initially expected Battlegrounds Mobile India to be different from PUBG Mobile when it comes to gameplay, maps, and in-game currencies. However, the official release of BGMI confirms that almost every major feature in the game is similar to those of PUBG Mobile.

Krafton has allowed the transfer of data from PUBG Mobile's server to Battlegrounds Mobile India. A player's entire inventory, including their UCs, can be retrieved from PUBGM.

Purchasing UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India uses the same in-game currency as PUBG Mobile, i.e., UC. Players can use UC to buy exclusive items, cosmetics and even the Royale Pass in BGMI.

To buy UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Players must log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India and look for the UC icon located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They should then click on the UC button.

Step 3: Next, players must choose the UC amount they want and tap on it.

Step 4: A "payment method" menu will now appear on the screen. Players will need to fill out the necessary details to complete the purchase.

Once the payment has been completed, UC will be credited to the player's Battlegrounds Mobile India account.

Players can purchase UC in BGMI through various payment methods, such as Google Play balance, Credit/Debit card, UPI, Netbanking, and redeem codes.

Dear BGMI players,

We see that option to purchase UC with Google Play redeem code is showing but the function is not yet available.



NOTE: It is currently not possible to purchase UC through Google Play; we will update you when it is available.#IndiaKaBattlegrounds#BGMI — Battlegrounds Mobile India 🇮🇳 (@BG_MOBILE_IN) June 30, 2021

Here are the costs of UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

60 UC - ₹ 75

300 UC + 25 UC - ₹ 380

600 UC + 60 UC - ₹ 750

1,500 UC + 300 UC - ₹ 1900

3,000 UC + 850 UC - ₹ 3800

6,000 UC + 2,100 UC - ₹ 7500

Many external websites and applications on the internet claim that they provide Battlegrounds Mobile India UCs at no cost. However, these websites and applications are fraudulent. Using them can result in permanent bans from BGMI and the loss of user data.

Therefore, players should refrain from using such websites or applications to top up Battlegrounds Mobile India UCs.

Also Read: When is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) expected to be released for iOS devices?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh