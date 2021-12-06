3 best PUBG Mobile Lite emulators for PC in December 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of Krafton's popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile. The lite version of the game demands less system efficiency, and hence the game runs smoothly on low-end devices.

Some players prefer to play the game on their PCs, which can be done by using an emulator. Listed below are the three best emulators to play PUBG Mobile Lite on PCs.

Which are the best PUBG Mobile Lite emulators for PC this month?

Playing PUBG Mobile Lite using emulators on PCs is not a popular choice among gamers. Hence, there are very few options for players who want to play the game on their system.

Here are the top three emulators in which players can run PUBG Mobile Lite:

1) GameLoop

GameLoop is the most popular option for players who play PUBG Mobile Lite on PCs by using emulators. Gamers can run any mobile game by using this emulator on their low-end systems, including laptops.

There are some key features that make this emulator better than the rest.

Quick in-game key response

Can customize control layouts

High graphics visuals run smoothly

2K resolution gameplay on low-end devices

GameLoop's home screen (Image via GameLoop)

Players can go to this link to download GameLoop on their system.

2) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is another option for players who love to play mobile games on PCs and Laptops. Many content creators and gamers prefer BlueStacks for its various unique features.

However, players may face some difficulties while trying to run PUBG Mobile Lite on BlueStacks. They need to set key mapping in BlueStack 4 and then copy it to the beta version in order to run the game on this emulator.

The BlueStacks home screen (Image via BlueStacks)

Players can visit this link to open the BlueStacks website to download the app on their PCs.

3) MEmu

MEmu is also a great emulator option for players to run PUBG Mobile Lite on PCs or laptops. However, sometimes this emulator shows some errors that players can resolve by deleting the cache memory.

MEmu home screen (Image via MEmu)

Gamers can visit this link and download MEmu on their system.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

