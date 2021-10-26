3 best emulators for playing BGMI on PC

BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. Many players enjoy it with their friends in their leisure time.

The game's realistic graphics and gameplay attract a huge number of players, who love to grind and climb up the leaderboard. Some even play to make a career out of it, but most users play Battlegrounds Mobile India for fun and enjoyment.

Some players, however, prefer to play the title on their PCs by using emulators.

Top emulators for BGMI

There are many popular emulators that gamers can use to play BGMI. Here are the three best options:

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the most well-known emulators in the market, with many content creators and players preferring it for its various benefits. BGMI will run flawlessly on this emulator.

Here are some key features of the BlueStacks emulator:

Simple mapping of keys.

Pres-specified controls

Multi-game feature

Allows the taking of screenshots in-game

Real-time shifting

High FPS gaming

The BlueStacks home screen (Image via BlueStacks)

Players can go to this link to visit the BlueStacks website and download the app on their PCs.

2) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer works fine on almost all PCs and laptops and is famous for its compatibility. 4K games run smoothly on this emulator, and some vital features of the emulator are:

Can use keyboard shortcuts

Can run 4K games in high FPS

Easy move controls

NoxPlayer home screen (Image via NoxPlayer)

Users can visit this website to download the NoxPlayer emulator on their PCs/laptops.

3) GameLoop

GameLoop is one of the most famous emulators to play BGMI or any other mobile game. Gamers can run any mobile game through it, even on their low-end PCs or laptops.

Aside from that, several exciting features make GameLoop better than the rest:

Quick in-game key response

Players can customize their control layouts

High graphics visuals run smoothly

2K resolution gameplay on low-end devices

GameLoop's home screen (Image via GameLoop)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can visit this link to download Gameloop on their PCs or Laptops.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer