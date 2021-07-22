Best BGMI control layouts and sensitivity settings for gyroscope users

To improve the skill in-game, Battlegrounds Mobile India players need to have perfect control layouts and sensitivity settings while using the gyroscope.

BGMI launched last month, and the players have already started their grind as multiple tournaments are already lined up. However, some players have faced issues finding suitable control layouts and sensitivity settings that have eventually affected their gameplay.

The best control layout and sensitivity settings to follow for better BGMI gameplay

The control layout and sensitivity settings are some of the most important aspects of BGMI. A player's performance is completely dependent on the choice of perfect control layout and sensitivity settings. However, it is also different for every individual. Players need to find out according to their playstyle.

However, here is a common guide for all players to choose their control layout and sensitivity settings. With minimal changes to these, players can find their own comfortable control layout and sensitivity settings.

BGMI can use this control layout:

Suggested BGMI Control Layout (Screengrab from the game)

Button size and transparency can be adjusted as per the player's requirements.

Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed:

Camera Sensitivity (free look):

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 126%

Camera (Parachuting): 100%

1st Person Camera (Character): 70%

Camera Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 120%

1st Person No Scope: 90%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 10%

ADS Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 119%

1st Person No Scope: 88%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope, Win94: 22%

4x Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 12%

8x Scope: 8%

Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 265%

4x Scope, VSS: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

8x Scope: 130%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 265%

4x Scope, VSS: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

8x Scope: 130%

Players can use these sensitivity settings to perform better in-game. However, they can make minimal changes to it as per their Mobile device and comfort zone.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

