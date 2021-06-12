3 best sensitivity settings for headshots in Free Fire

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire play a significant role in improving a player's gameplay. The competition in Free Fire is increasing every day, and players are trying hard to keep up with their rivals on the battleground.

An effective way of acing each game is by making headshots. However, situations in every match are not the same. Gamers may have different devices and different playing style preferences.

Today's article shares three different sets of the best-optimized sensitivity settings to perform headshots in Free Fire.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Note: Before playing the classic matches, players must first practice with the newly applied settings. After they get accustomed, they can play Battle Royale matches.

1) Close-range

The best sensitivity for close-range fights in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 88

Free Look: 66

Players who like to pick up close-range fights can opt for this sensitivity set as the high sensitivity will help in quicker reflexes and faster aiming at the enemy's head.

2) Mid and long-range (Best optimized sensitivity)

The best-optimized sensitivity settings for mid and long-range fights

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

This sensitivity range is best optimized and is suitable for both close-range and long-range flights.

3) Low-end devices

Considering the considerable part of Free Fire players who use low-end devices, here are the best sensitivity settings for performing accurate headshots:

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for low-end devices

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 75

AWM Scope: 68

Free Look: 62

Users can follow the steps below to apply the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: After opening the game, they need to locate the "Settings" tab on the right-hand side corner of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers must navigate to the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: They can apply the preferred settings here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer