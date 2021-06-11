Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate one tap headshots in Android devices

Garena Free Fire, a fast-paced battle royale game, delivers shorter and intense action on the battlefield. To keep up with this fast-moving title, players have to be quick and effortless with their gameplay.

One of the best ways to be fast while picking up a fight is to make one-tap headshots. However, it is not easy, and players need to have highly optimized sensitivity settings and regular practice to ace this headshot technique.

As sensitivity settings play a significant role while performing one-tap headshots, this article will share the most-optimized settings in Free Fire to achieve the same.

Note: As the one-tap headshots require higher sensitivity, the settings discussed below are higher than usual. Also, sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, slight tweaks might be necessary.

Detailed guide to get the best sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots in Free Fire

The following settings will assist players in making one-tap headshots in Free Fire:

The best sensitivity for one-tap headshots in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 88

Free Look: 60

In order to adjust their sensitivity settings in Free Fire, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: They must select the "Settings" option in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new tab opens where users may choose the "Sensitivity" option on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: They can apply the settings here.

Tips for performing one-tap headshots

After applying the settings discussed above, players might have to adjust or tweak them slightly, as per their device sensitivity.

For performing one-tap headshots, they must always have a scope attached to their weapon for long-range fights. For close-range combat, a shotgun is necessary to perform a one-tap headshot.

Long-range

After the enemy is spotted, players need to aim at them, open their ADS (Aim Down Sight) and tap on the fire button once. Immediately after opening the ADS, the auto-aim feature will target the enemy's middle area. It is important to note that the fire button should not be pressed for too long.

After making a one-shot, players need to repeat the same process 2-3 times continuously. After tapping twice, they need to drag the crosshair to the enemy's head to perform a headshot.

Close-range

Shotguns are necessary to perform one-tap headshots in close range. Players just have to be close enough to the enemy where the weapon can deal the greatest damage.

Then, they can aim at the enemy's head and tap the fire button once to perform a quick-headshot.

Edited by Ravi Iyer