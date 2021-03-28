5 best guns for close-range fights in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire hosts a range of weapons in the game, and weapons are crucial to determine the outcome of a player's gameplay.

There are several categories of weapons in Free Fire, and they have been categorized accordingly to their usefulness in various ranges. For example, Sniper Rifles are useful weapons in long-range, and SMGs are useful in short-range.

Short-range fights are very common in Free Fire, whether in the Clash Squad or the Ranked mode. This article will list some of the best weapons in Free Fire that can be very beneficial for close-range fights.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list reflects the personal views of the author.

What are the best guns for close-range fights in Free Fire?

#1 MP40

MP40 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP40 is a great weapon for short-range combat with a high fire-rate of 83, a shooting range of 22, and a damage rate of 48.

The MP40 is not good for medium-range fighting as it is an SMG but is highly efficient and reliable in close fighting.

#2 CG15

CG15 in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

In both close and mid-range attacks, the CG15 is totally effective. It has a damage average of 50 and an exceptional range of fires of 71, and a precision of 60. The weapon is also highly mobile and agile, with 63 movement speeds.

This is the most balanced submachine gun in Free Fire. However, the only drawback is that only 20 bullets can be carried in one magazine clip of the CG15.

#3 MP5

With its damage rate of 48, the MP5 has a maximum capacity of 48 bullets in a single magazine and high mobility of 66. This is very useful for close-range weapons. The precision of the weapon is 54. This SMG also has a spectacular fire rate of 76.

#4 M1014

The M1014 is the most powerful Shotgun in Free Fire. It has a firing rate of 38 rounds, the magazine's capacity is six rounds, and needs 20 seconds to reload the 12-gauge ammunition shells.

With its solid range of 10 and damage of 94, it can knock down enemies in a couple of blows in close-range. Resilience and firing speed allure players in choosing this weapon for close-range combat.

#5 SPAS12

Image via Garena Free Fire

SPAS12, with a damage rate of 97 and a preliminary magazine capacity of five rounds of 12 gauge ammunition, can knock down the enemy with a couple of close-range hits. For such a devastating weapon with a single firing mode, the rate of fire of 42 is adequate for assaulting opponents in a 1v1 close-range battle.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

