3 best submachine guns in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform and has seen steady growth every year since its release. The game currently boasts 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store with an active user base worldwide.

Much of Free Fire's popularity can be credited to the features that the game offers. One such crucial feature in the game is the arsenal of weapons.

Free Fire has several categories of guns under the Armory section, and one of the most lethal weapons for close to mid-range combats are the submachine guns.

There are a total of seven SMGs currently present in Free Fire. This article lists some of the best SMGs for players to use during combats in the game.

Top 3 SMGs to use in Free Fire in 2020

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best SMGs that can help players during matches in Free Fire.

1) CG15

CG15 in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The CG15 is absolutely powerful in close as well as mid-range assaults. It has a damage rate of 50 with an insane range of 71 and an accuracy of 60. The weapon also has great mobility and a movement speed of 63.

It is a complete package and the most balanced submachine gun available in the SMG class of Free Fire. However, the only drawback of this weapon is that it can hold only 20 rounds of bullets in one magazine.

2) MP5

MP5 in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP5 comes close to the CG15 with its damage rate of 48. It is a great weapon with a maximum magazine capacity of 48 and great mobility of 66. The accuracy of the weapon is 54, which is pretty good for close-range guns. This SMG also has an impressive rate of fire of 76.

However, despite having the maximum stability of all other SMGs in the game, this gun loses its effectiveness over long-distance gunfights.

3) MP40

MP40 in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP40 is a close-range beast with a maximum fire rate of 83 and the damage rate and fire range of 48 and 22, respectively. It is quite evident that the MP40 is not so effective in mid-range combats but is very stable and powerful in close range fights. The weapon also has a great mobility of 63 and an initial magazine capacity of 20.

However, the magazine capacity can be increased by attaching extended magazines to the gun, but no other attachments are allowed to be equipped to the weapon in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.