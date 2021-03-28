How to get free Netherworld Troop's Blade from Holi event in Free Fire

The super-hyped Holi event in Free Fire is commencing today and will end tomorrow on March 29th. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Free Fire is giving away many time-limited and permanent items for free.

Free Fire frequently celebrates events and occasions to connect with the players and interact with them. This increases player engagement.

The Holi event in Free Fire started a few days ago, and finally, today, i.e., on the day of Holi, Free Fire gives away a free Parang skin to all the players in its special event.

This article shares every detail on how to get the all-new free Parang skin, "Netherworld Troop's blade," from Free Fire's Holi log-in event.

How to get Netherworld Troop's Blade from Free Holi Reward event in Free Fire

Players need to log in to Free Fire and collect the free skin of Parang "Netherworld's Troop blade" from the events section.

Here's how players can claim the free Netherworld Troops Blade for free in Free Fire:

Log in to Free Fire and go to the events tab

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Then, navigate to the 'Events' icon present in the right-hand corner of the screen

Select the Holi Free Reward event and then claim the skin for free

Step 3: Tap on the 'Free Holi Reward' event tab and collect the skin for free just by tapping on the 'Claim' option.

Players can equip the skin later in the Weapons section

Step 4: After collecting the skin, players can quickly-equip it or equip the skin later in the 'Weapons' > 'Melee Weapons' section.

The event is time-limited from March 28th (4:00 a.m. IST) to March 29th (4:00 a.m. IST). Hence, players must hurry up and collect the free, permanent skin reward today.

