3 best sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile after the addition of Mosin-Nagant Sniper

Mosin-Nagant Sniper is the latest gun added to PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile already has a wide range of weapons, and the latest addition has already got some fans.

The developers added this gun in the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update on March 9th. Mosin-Nagant Sniper is a bolt-action sniper rifle.

Top 3 sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile currently

PUBG Mobile has different categories of weapons, and sniper rifles are used for long-range fights. Sniper Rifles can be divided into two parts: Bolt Action Snipers and Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs).

The AWM, M24, KAR-98, and newly added Mosin-Nagant are Bolt Action Snipers. Mini-14, MK14, SLR, and SKS are examples of DMRs.

#1 - AWM (Arctic Warfare Super Magnum)

898The AWM (Image via Pinterest)

Base Damage: 105

Fire Rate: 1.85s

Impact Power: 40000

The AWM is the best sniper rifle and the best gun in PUBG Mobile. It is a magnum rifle, chambered typically for the .300 Winchester Magnum. Level 3 armor cannot withstand its damage. It is the only gun in the game which needs just one bullet to kill a player.

Players can only get this firearm from airdrops, making it a rare gun.

#2 - M24

The M24 (Image via Pinterest)

Base Damage: 75

Fire Rate: 1.8s

Impact Power: 20000

The M24 is currently the second-best sniper rifle in the game. It has lesser base damage than Kar-98 or Mosin-Nagant [79], but it deal greater damage because of its higher fire rate and bullet speed [790m/s].

Since the gun's reload speed is slow, players can increase the reload speed of the gun by attaching the Extended Quickdraw Magazine.

#3 - Mosin-Nagant

Mosin-Nagant [Image Via Reddit]

Base Damage: 79

Fire Rate: 1.9s

Impact Power: 16000

The new gun is as powerful as Kar-98K. The only difference between the two guns is that Mosin-Nagant doesn't need any attachment for better performance. A scope is fine for this gun.

This gun is only suitable for the Erangel and Vikendi map. Players can deal a high amount of damage with just a single shot to the opposition using this gun.