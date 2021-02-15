3 best Sniper Rifles in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile is arguably the best battle royale game of recent times.

Like all other such titles, this title is also about eliminating all the enemies and surviving till the end.

To win a match, players need excellent knowledge of the guns available. There are different types of weapons in PUBG Mobile. Sniper Rifles are one category used for long-range fights.

Top three snipers in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a unique range of snipers. They can be divided into two parts: Bolt Action Snipers and Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs).

The AWM, M24, and KAR-98 are known as Bolt Action Snipers. On the other hand, the Mini-14, MK14, and the SKS are examples of DMRs.

Here are the best such firearms in the game.

#1 - AWM (Arctic Warfare Super Magnum)

The AWM (Image via Pinterest)

Base Damage: 120

Fire Rate: 1.85

Damage Per Second: 65

The AWM is the best sniper rifle as well as the best gun in PUBG Mobile. It is a magnum rifle, chambered typically for the .300 Winchester Magnum, and Level 3 armor cannot withstand it. It is the only gun in the game that can one-shot kill a player.

Players can only get this firearm from airdrops, making it a rare gun to obtain.

#2 - M24

The M24 (Image via Pinterest)

Base Damage: 79

Fire Rate: 1.8

Damage Per Second: 49

The M24 is the second-best sniper in the game. It is also a bolt action gun. Although it cannot one-shot a level three helmet, it still puts a lot of damage on enemies.

The gun has comparatively better firing speed than other snipers. But the reload speed is slow. By attaching the Extended Quickdraw Magazine, players can increase the reload speed of the gun.

#3 - MK14

The MK14 (Image via Pinterest)

Base Damage: 61

Fire Rate: 0.090s

Damage Per Second: 678

Some players prefer bolt action guns as snipers. However, others also love to use DMRs over long-ranges.

The specialty of the MK14 is that it is the only DMR in PUBG Mobile which can fire bullets in 'Auto' mode. This makes it equally useful for close combat as well. Two shots with the MK14 are enough to knock down enemies.

The MK14 is also an airdrop-only gun.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.