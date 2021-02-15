"PUBG Mobile will return for sure, but the date is not clear yet": Ocean shares update on game's India comeback

Ocean Sharma, aka Ocean, is a PUBG Mobile caster and content creator. He recently posted a video on his channel that talked about the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India.

PUBG Mobile is one of the first names that usually come up in the conversation about battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has cemented itself in the mobile segment and is quite successful in all shapes and forms.

The title has become a household name in India as it enjoys an enormous fanbase in the country. However, in September 2020, the Indian PUBG Mobile community was left dumbstruck after the title was on the list of 118 applications banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The server access was hen taken down in late October.

Players, though, had their fingers crossed for the game's comeback in the country. After the Indian version's announcement by PUBG Corporation in November, it appeared that the game could return soon. That was not the case, as it has been quite a while since the initial announcement.

Though there have been numerous developments in the form of teasers, a website, and responses to RTIs, none of them have provided a concrete release date.

Ocean shares update on PUBG Mobile India's comeback

Gaming pro Ocean uploaded a video on his YouTube channel discussing the latest updates regarding PUBG Mobile's comeback in India.

In the video, he stated:

"PUBG Mobile will return for sure, but the date is not clear yet."

He also disclosed that fans could receive updates on PUBG Mobile India in the coming weeks and that it is likely that the game might make a comeback in the coming months.

"Now we are at a phase where everything is at a crucial stance. Although in the coming weeks, we might just be looking at some good news as well, and this is a guaranteed thing. However, there is still mist regarding the release date of PUBG Mobile in India."

Players can check out the complete video by Ocean Sharma below:

Apart from this, he shared an exciting update. Recently, a new Director, Wooyol Lim, was appointed for PUBG India Corporation. The other two officials are Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn.

