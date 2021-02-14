PUBG Mobile Season 18 expected release date and time revealed

Season 17 of PUBG Mobile, the Runic Power, is still raging through February 2021. It has only been the mid-end of Season 17, and players are ready for the next big update in Season 18.

As usual, like most of the time, the next season will also bring forth several in-game cosmetic items like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more.

Players are already anticipating the next big update after the successful Runic Power update, and this article shares the possible release date and time of PUBG Mobile Season 18.

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Possible release date and time

Although it is too early to state any release date for the next season, it can be assumed from the previous periodical updates that the new season 18 will be released somewhere in mid-March.

The possible dates are between March 19th-March 21st, around 2 a.m. UTC/7:30 a.m. IST.

As usual, after the Royale Pass of Season 17 concludes, the RP section will be locked for 24 hours, and players will no longer be able to access the rewards from the RP section anymore.

At the end of Season 17, player's ranks are reset, and the tier rewards are awarded at the end of the season. In the new season, players must again start grinding from the lower tiers to the higher levels.

There are two premium variants of the Royal Pass, the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. Their prices will usually be the same as before, and consumers will have the option of purchasing both of them with 600 UC and 1800 UC on an individual basis. There is also a subscription package available for these passes.

Players can check out some of the Season 18 RP leaks from the following video:

Players can expect new costumes, weapon skins, vehicle skins, airplane finishes, and some unique weapon charms in the upcoming Season 18 Royal Pass.

