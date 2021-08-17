3 best uses of Dandelion Seed in Genshin Impact

Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact are found in the Mondstadt region. It is a local speciality of the region and is mainly located near the city gates.

Even though players are more focused on exploring Baal's Inazuma, Dandelion Seed is still a relevant material in Genshin Impact. From crafting valuable potions to building characters, players can use them for many purposes.

Dandelion Seeds can be collected only after hitting the plant with Anemo energy. Hence, characters such as Jean and Xiao are the most beneficial while farming them.

Genshin Impact characters that need Dandelion Seed to ascend

Two five-star characters in Genshin Impact need the Dandelion Seed for ascension. These include the Anemo healer, Jean, and the explosive physical damage dealer, Eula.

Eula in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Eula and Jean can be fully ascended with 168 Dandelion Seeds.

Players can collect 33 Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact in under six minutes with some popular farming routes.

It is self-evident that Dandelion Seeds aren't too widespread in Teyvat. This makes them one of the rarest ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Use of Dandelion Seeds in crafting

Three items use Dandelion Seeds as an ingredient while crafting:

1) Windbarrier Portion

The Windbarrier potion increases the Anemo RES of all party members by 25% for 300 seconds. Players need one Dandelion Seed, a Crystal Core, and 100 Mora to craft this potion.

2) Gushing Essential Oil

Gushing Essential OIl is another potion that benefits Anemo characters. It buffs the Anemo DMG of all party members by 25% for 300 seconds.

Executing this potion requires a Lizard Tail and 100 Mora.

3) Anemocolus Resonance Stone

The Aneomcolous Resonance Stone is a consumable gadget and arguably one of the best exploration tools in Genshin Impact.

The resonance stone can be used in Mondstadt to search for nearby Anemocoli. These Anemocoli are essential for upgrading Venti's Statue of the Seven, which grants the characters rewards and stamina.

Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can craft this item with five Dandelion Seeds, five Cecilia flowers, one Crystal Chunk, and 500 Mora.

All in all, Dandelion Seeds are great for players who rely on Anemo characters in Genshin Impact. They must farm these seeds regularly.

