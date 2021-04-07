3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of April 2021

Players often desire to obtain most of the exclusive in-game items in Free Fire. And to do that, diamonds are generally required.

Diamonds can be acquired through real money. Spending money to obtain the in-game currency isn’t always a feasible option for most gamers. Hence, they look for different methods to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

There are numerous ways through which players can obtain diamonds. Listed below are the three best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of April 2021.

Top 3 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire as of April 2021

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is perhaps the best way to get free diamonds. It is quite a popular option and is used by millions of players worldwide. Users can click here to visit the Play Store page of the application.

Players must complete short and simple surveys in Opinion Rewards to collect Google Play Credits. They can use these credits to purchase the in-game currency.

#2 - Events

Bloodwing City event in Free Fire

The developers of Free Fire add numerous events in the game, which also provide users with an opportunity to get their hands on diamonds at no cost.

Presently, the "Bloodwing City" event is taking place on Booyah!, Garena’s dedicated app for gaming videos.

In this event, users must upload clips related to the Elite Pass, which has a prize pool of 10000 diamonds. Players should also remember to link their Free Fire accounts to the Booyah! application.

#3 - GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks

There are several GPT applications and websites that the players can use, including Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, and Prize Rebel. Here, users must complete offers such as surveys, quizzes, and more.

Later, they can redeem several rewards such as gift cards, etc. It is essential to note that the cash-out options depend based on the country of the players.

Apart from that, players can also try participating in giveaways and custom rooms to stand a chance at obtaining free diamonds.

Users must never resort to the usage of illicit tools and mod applications to get free diamonds. They are against the anti-hack policy of Free Fire, and the accounts of players would get permanently banned if found guilty.

