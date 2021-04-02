Fire-type Pokemon are considered to be the strongest and most popular of all the types in the franchise.

The Fire-type category gives fans the likes of Ho-Oh, Blaziken, Heatran, and of course Charizard. Those are the standard bearers when it comes to Fire-type Pokemon.

Some, however, don't receive the same love as the aforementioned. When Johto was introduced to the series, trainers were excited to travel to a new region. They weren't exactly excited about some of the new Fire-type Pokemon to discover.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Fire Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Quilava

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Everyone loves Cyndaquil and the power that comes from Typhlosion. No one ever talks about the middle evolution in the family, Quilava. In fact, some trainers just wish it went straight from one to three rather than taking a short stop with Quilava.

There's nothing wrong with Quilava, but Pokemon fans can be pretty impatient. They hated the fact that there was a wait between the cuteness of Cyndaquil and the strength of Typhlosion. Unfortunately, that wait is Quilava, and it caught a lot of flack for it.

#2 - Slugma

Image via The Pokemon Company

Slugma's evolution, Magcargo, is a solid Fire/Rock-type Pokemon with decent Special Attack and Special Defense. It has an amazing base Defense of 120, though. With the right training, Magcargo can be an absolute tank.

Slugma, on the other hand, is a complete waste. Its base Defense is 40 and doesn't evolve until level 38. The only way to obtain Magcargo in Generation II Johto is via Slugma evolution, which made fans reluctantly grind the creature until it evolved.

#1 - Magby

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

The introduction of Baby Pokemon was seemingly split right down the middle in terms of acceptance. Some fans thought they were a cute addition to the series. Others thought they were absolutely stupid and unnecessary.

For Magby, many fell on the latter side of things. Magmar was a super powerful creature in Generation I and fans were dumbfounded to see Baby Pokemon not just created, but made a pre-evolution for some existing creatures.